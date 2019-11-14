Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.79. 286,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,359. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

