ValuEngine Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Strong Sell

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on Veeco Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,945. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $724.50 million, a PE ratio of -367.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

