ValuEngine Lowers SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) to Strong Sell

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 0.93%.

In other news, COO Kori Belzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,486 shares of company stock worth $171,584. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.23% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

