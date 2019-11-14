Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.43. 16,920,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,731,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

