Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $31.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,226. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

