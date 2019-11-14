Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $186.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,978 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 189,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,928,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

