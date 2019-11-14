Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

RWR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

