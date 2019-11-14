Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 635 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

