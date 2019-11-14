Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,541,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $121.10. 135,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,497. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

