Utrum (OOT) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Utrum has a market cap of $429,425.00 and $1,062.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, RightBTC and BarterDEX. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00242713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.01462293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00147263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum launched on September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrum is utrum.io . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.