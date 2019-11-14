USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAK. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 13.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 21.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 45.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAK opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

