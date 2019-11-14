US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) Shares Up 2%

US Stem Cell Inc (OTCMKTS:USRM)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,744,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 262% from the average session volume of 482,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

US Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USRM)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for US Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.