Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 12.3% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,206,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

