Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s third-quarter earnings of $1.99 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12% and also declined 10.8% year over year due to higher expenses. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing since 2013, driven by robust inorganic growth and strong performance from both its segments — Acute Care and Behavioral Health. The number of beds at both segments have been increasing since 2012. Acquisitions have also played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its business portfolio. However, it is exposed to integration risks due to several buyouts and rising expenses over the years. Expenses have been escalating since 2013, which weigh on its margins. Rising amount of debt also remains a key concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 440,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $112.79 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 475,880 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,717,000 after acquiring an additional 423,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,496,000 after acquiring an additional 293,589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 266,953 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,499.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

