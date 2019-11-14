United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director Sells $83,683.50 in Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 4,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.81. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USM. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

