United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 17,739.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in United Continental by 9.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 380,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in United Continental by 9.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 68,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $53,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,072 shares of company stock valued at $273,416. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

UAL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 99,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

