Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.36 ($29.49).

Shares of ETR:UN01 traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.58 ($33.23). 472,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.57 and a 200 day moving average of €27.54. Uniper has a 52-week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

