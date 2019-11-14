Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) were up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 110,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 22,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $14.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Unigold (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

