UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. UGI updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $42.41 on Thursday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.54.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

