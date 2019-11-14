UBS Group Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.26 ($18.91).

AOX stock opened at €16.58 ($19.28) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

