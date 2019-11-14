UBS Group Boosts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $8.30

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $8.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 315.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $339,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 232.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,923,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 569.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

