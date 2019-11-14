Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $98.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tyson Foods traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $92.78, with a volume of 41559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $3,032,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $4,045,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $733,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

