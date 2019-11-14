Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CEO Thomas Siering Acquires 4,000 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CEO Thomas Siering purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 1,151,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,293. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.