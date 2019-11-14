Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Hold”.

TUWLF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

