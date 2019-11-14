TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

TNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 205,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $291.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.30. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 480,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

