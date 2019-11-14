Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.32, 151,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 201,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

