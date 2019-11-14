TrueFeedBack (TFB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $23.77 million worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

