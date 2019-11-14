Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,027 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,973 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

KEY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,860,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

