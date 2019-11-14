Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,502 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Celgene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

CELG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.02. 4,150,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

