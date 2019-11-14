Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $174.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,802. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

