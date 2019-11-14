Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,149 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.02.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,898,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,274,848. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

