Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Receives C$1.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.23.

TCW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Trican Well Service news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$90,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,097,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,990,675.

TCW stock remained flat at $C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

