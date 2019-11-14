Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 2,531.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,529 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,516 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

