Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,527% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 call options.

TSG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,756. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.61. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stars Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

