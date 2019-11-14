Traders Purchase High Volume of Monster Beverage Put Options (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,792 put options on the company. This is an increase of 959% compared to the typical volume of 1,208 put options.

MNST stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

