Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,655% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

GLPI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,391. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $499,850. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,254,000 after buying an additional 896,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 523,418 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,924,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

