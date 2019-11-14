Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,518 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 297 call options.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

