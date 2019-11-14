Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Kathryn E. Falberg Sells 10,286 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 10,286 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.08, for a total transaction of $2,130,024.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,476 shares in the company, valued at $305,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.05. 32,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,396. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura raised shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

