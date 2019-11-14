Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 15,178 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,494. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

