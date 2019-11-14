Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.05 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,174.63. 11,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,916. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,098.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $793.06 and a 12 month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

