Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 52,269.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Insiders sold 129,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,043,457 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 34,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

