Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 996,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 182,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.95.

KO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 6,019,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511,118. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

