Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 497 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 788.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golub Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Booking by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,869.07. 21,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,394. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,985.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,899.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $2,160.00 to $2,090.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,091.27.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

