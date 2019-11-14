TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Trading Up 1.5%

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 888,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 219,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

