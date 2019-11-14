TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 842,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TopBuild stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.52. 184,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $371,695.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,135. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 253.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

