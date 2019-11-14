TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the September 30th total of 161,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of TOP SHIPS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

TOP SHIPS stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. TOP SHIPS has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

