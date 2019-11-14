TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Achieves $2.22 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $66,150.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044270 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00089722 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000906 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00069978 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,752.50 or 1.00481161 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,629,017 coins and its circulating supply is 16,448,713 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

