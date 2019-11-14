Timothy G. Oneill Sells 2,500 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 60.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

