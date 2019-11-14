Timothy G. Oneill Sells 2,500 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CCOI stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.56.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 60.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
