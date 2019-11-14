TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,066 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $176,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 33,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

