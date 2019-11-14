TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after buying an additional 439,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 179,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 165,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 98,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $66.27. 32,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,480. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

